Security National Trust Co. Sells 598 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Security National Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $194,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $155.03. 2,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,656. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.11 and its 200-day moving average is $163.61. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $116.95 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.55.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

