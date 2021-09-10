Security National Trust Co. Purchases 250 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

KO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,547,819. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average is $54.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

