Security National Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Security National Trust Co. cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Security National Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Security National Trust Co. owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 229.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,966,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,249 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,017,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,764,000 after acquiring an additional 498,838 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 610.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,574,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,762 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,420,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,122,000 after acquiring an additional 284,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $139,136,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.35. The stock had a trading volume of 723 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,372. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.69. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.31 and a 1-year high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.