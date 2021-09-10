SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.130-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $535 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.20 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.050 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCWX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $17.67.

SCWX stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -71.77 and a beta of 1.14. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. SecureWorks’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SecureWorks stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

