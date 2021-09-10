Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,790 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $42,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 77.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 65.2% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 4,611 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $772,434.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 25,109 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $3,822,091.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,643 shares of company stock worth $22,889,772 in the last ninety days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $149.59 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.36 and its 200-day moving average is $150.54.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.