Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Position Trimmed by Bp Plc

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Seagen were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 8.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 9.5% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 16.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

SGEN stock opened at $149.59 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $213.94. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.54.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $772,434.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 35,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total transaction of $5,957,903.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,643 shares of company stock worth $22,889,772 in the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.