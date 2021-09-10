SEA (NYSE:SE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 166,738 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,762,247 shares.The stock last traded at $330.91 and had previously closed at $322.60.

SE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.17.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.86 billion, a PE ratio of -90.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,231,584,000 after purchasing an additional 188,500 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in SEA by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,812,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,694,635,000 after acquiring an additional 209,239 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,177,550,000 after acquiring an additional 998,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 520.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,772 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,205,370 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $715,535,000 after acquiring an additional 60,533 shares during the period. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

