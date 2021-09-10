Scotiabank Raises Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Price Target to C$2.00

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.75.

TWMIF stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure, including gas plants, pipelines, NGLs by rail, export terminals and storage facilities. The company also engages in purchasing, selling and transportation of natural gas liquids throughout North America and export to overseas markets.

