Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP) Insider Lindy Durrant Sells 2,380,952 Shares

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP) insider Lindy Durrant sold 2,380,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27), for a total value of £499,999.92 ($653,253.10).

Shares of LON:SCLP opened at GBX 21.70 ($0.28) on Friday. Scancell Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 10.13 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 29 ($0.38). The stock has a market cap of £176.90 million and a PE ratio of -15.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

About Scancell

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel vaccines for the treatment of various cancers. The company's product candidates include SCIB1, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; SCIB2 that is in phase I/II combination trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and Modi-1, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of head and neck, triple negative breast, ovarian, and renal cancers.

