Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $63.80 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 387,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.0% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $63,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 131,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.78. The company had a trading volume of 130,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,113,344. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.01. The firm has a market cap of $441.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.