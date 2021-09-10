Saratoga Research & Investment Management Buys 15,487 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 4.9% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $103,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 4.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

NYSE NVO traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.96. 15,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,145. The company has a market capitalization of $235.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.86 and its 200-day moving average is $82.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.90%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

