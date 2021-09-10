Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 31.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 17.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 14.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 101,055.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SAFM traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.56. 15,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,154. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.73 and a 12 month high of $197.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.00.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

