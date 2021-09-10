Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €28.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SZG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €31.65 ($37.24).

ETR:SZG opened at €32.26 ($37.95) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is €27.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.08. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a twelve month high of €35.08 ($41.27).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

