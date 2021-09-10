SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Lifted to Buy at Fearnley Fonds

Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Fearnley Fonds currently has $700.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SalMar ASA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $675.00.

Shares of SalMar ASA stock opened at $65.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.57. SalMar ASA has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $71.80.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and sale of farmed salmon.

