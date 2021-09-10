Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives $81.35 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.35.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

NASDAQ SAGE traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,872. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $39.77 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.42. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.88.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 23,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 34,250 shares of company stock worth $1,615,413. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

