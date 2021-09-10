S Robson Walton Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, S Robson Walton sold 330,359 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $48,955,900.21.

On Friday, September 3rd, S Robson Walton sold 544,383 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $81,134,842.32.

On Thursday, August 26th, S Robson Walton sold 451,308 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $66,545,364.60.

On Tuesday, August 24th, S Robson Walton sold 377,976 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total transaction of $56,424,257.28.

On Thursday, August 19th, S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56.

On Monday, June 28th, S Robson Walton sold 1,051,930 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $145,460,880.40.

On Friday, June 25th, S Robson Walton sold 1,549,447 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $214,365,992.45.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 773,922 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $105,640,353.00.

On Monday, June 21st, S Robson Walton sold 877,402 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total transaction of $119,686,406.82.

On Friday, June 18th, S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30.

Walmart stock opened at $146.42 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.14. The company has a market capitalization of $408.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

