Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 11,381 Shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Territorial Bancorp were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 254,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 16,922 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,476,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 75,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 32,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $30.04. The firm has a market cap of $236.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 26.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.77%.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.