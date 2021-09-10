Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 257,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,248,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YMM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

YMM stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.28 million for the quarter.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

