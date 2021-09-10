Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,041 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tuya were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Tuya by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 232,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 30,738 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Library Research Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the second quarter worth $20,294,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter worth $11,281,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter worth $444,000. Institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Tuya alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TUYA. Bank of America raised Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ:TUYA opened at $12.40 on Friday. Tuya Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.