Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,246 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.26% of Alta Equipment Group worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.16 million, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $15.33.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.10 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,846. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

