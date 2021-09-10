Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.20 Million Stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,446 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $42.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $848.45 million, a P/E ratio of 63.07, a P/E/G ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.53. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.77 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $765,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $45,825.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,174.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

