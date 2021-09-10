Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.01 Million Stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,351 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $56,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Shares of OMI opened at $35.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average is $38.89. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

In related news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $193,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $3,539,624.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,482 shares of company stock worth $5,128,885 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

