Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 1,872 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,953 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $176.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.43 and its 200 day moving average is $177.19. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $121.68 and a 52 week high of $194.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

