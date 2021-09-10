Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€150.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, August 16th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €162.82 ($191.55).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €131.40 ($154.59) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €86.98 ($102.33) and a one year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €123.25 and its 200 day moving average price is €116.78.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

