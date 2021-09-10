Rose F. Rogers Sells 2,500 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Stock

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $126,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ducommun stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.77. 61,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,488. The firm has a market cap of $605.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average of $55.54. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $65.40.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $160.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 36.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 89,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 5.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 5.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

