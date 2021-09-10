Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Increased by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.29.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $475.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,793. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $499.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

