Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$74.00 price objective on the stock.

RCI.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$70.14.

Shares of TSE:RCI.B opened at C$61.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78. The company has a market cap of C$31.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.24. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$50.68 and a 52 week high of C$67.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

