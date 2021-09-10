Robert W. Baird Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $325.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZS. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price (up previously from $279.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.42.

ZS opened at $280.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.92 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $120.34 and a fifty-two week high of $293.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,134,456.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

