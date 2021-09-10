Robert J. Campbell Acquires 2,000 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Stock

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Director Robert J. Campbell bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $223.88 per share, with a total value of $447,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,087,137.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $235.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.28. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $148.56 and a twelve month high of $269.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

