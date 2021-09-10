RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives C$23.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.94.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REI.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.58 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Jonathan Gitlin purchased 5,000 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.40 per share, with a total value of C$112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$810,521.60.

Shares of REI.UN stock traded down C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$22.61. 305,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,613. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.95, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.18 billion and a PE ratio of 16.41. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$13.64 and a twelve month high of C$23.13.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

