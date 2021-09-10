Rigel Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $28.00 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 74.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rigel Finance has a total market capitalization of $25,328.75 and $28.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for $6.03 or 0.00013485 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

