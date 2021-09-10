Rhumbline Advisers Sells 16,456 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of The Wendy’s worth $10,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,981,000 after buying an additional 18,937 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $810,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 273.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,193,000 after buying an additional 1,704,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $3,068,657.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,494,743.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $1,930,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162 in the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Argus upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

WEN opened at $22.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $22.47. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.