Rhumbline Advisers Has $11.27 Million Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ICU Medical were worth $11,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,774,000 after purchasing an additional 137,392 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 14.8% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,035,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,651,000 after buying an additional 133,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,145,000 after acquiring an additional 82,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 17.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,906,000 after purchasing an additional 75,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICUI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $252.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.10. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.18 and a 12-month high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

