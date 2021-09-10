Rhumbline Advisers Has $10.32 Million Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,958 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $10,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,575,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,677,000 after acquiring an additional 19,762 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 48.3% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIT opened at $86.72 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $107.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.95.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.61 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

