Rhumbline Advisers Has $10.17 Million Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,847 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $10,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL opened at $97.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.22 and its 200-day moving average is $97.33. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

