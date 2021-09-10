Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 854,063 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,473 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in F.N.B. were worth $10,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

NYSE:FNB opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.35. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $307.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.87.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.