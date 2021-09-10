RH (NYSE:RH) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $6.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

RH (NYSE:RH) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for RH in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q1 2023 earnings at $6.03 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.81.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $725.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. RH has a twelve month low of $330.64 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $688.98 and its 200-day moving average is $633.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in RH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.