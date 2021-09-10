RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $700.00 at UBS Group

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $660.00 to $700.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $712.81.

Shares of RH stock opened at $725.00 on Thursday. RH has a 52-week low of $330.64 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $688.98 and a 200-day moving average of $633.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 576.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RH by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, black and white Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of RH by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

