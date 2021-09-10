RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $700.00 at UBS Group

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $660.00 to $700.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $712.81.
Shares of RH stock opened at $725.00 on Thursday. RH has a 52-week low of $330.64 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $688.98 and a 200-day moving average of $633.56.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 576.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RH by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, black and white Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of RH by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
