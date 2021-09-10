Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $72.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Rexnord traded as high as $63.98 and last traded at $63.73, with a volume of 3862 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.37.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

In other news, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $451,725.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,490.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 18,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $1,151,280.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,876.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,053 shares of company stock worth $2,253,889 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,732,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,036,000 after purchasing an additional 255,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rexnord by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,014,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,579,000 after acquiring an additional 479,488 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Rexnord by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,936,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,963,000 after acquiring an additional 185,928 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Rexnord by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,574,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after acquiring an additional 514,189 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Rexnord by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,341,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,190,000 after acquiring an additional 48,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

About Rexnord (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

