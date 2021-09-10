Revolution Populi Price Hits $0.0625 on Major Exchanges (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, Revolution Populi has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0625 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $74.96 million and $612,914.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00062061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.71 or 0.00176583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00045478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

