Reviewing Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oyster Point Pharma and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oyster Point Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 297.65%. Given Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is more favorable than Oyster Point Pharma.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oyster Point Pharma N/A N/A -$70.52 million ($2.92) -5.05 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$65.05 million ($2.31) -3.32

Oyster Point Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.0% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oyster Point Pharma N/A -44.41% -41.78% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A -66.46% -45.62%

Risk and Volatility

Oyster Point Pharma has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals beats Oyster Point Pharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It is also developing OC-01 for neurotrophic keratopathy. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

