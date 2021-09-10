REV Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

REV Group has decreased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. REV Group has a payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect REV Group to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $989.91 million, a P/E ratio of 169.89 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. REV Group has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on REVG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of REV Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, REV Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in REV Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of REV Group worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

