Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 7,847 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,847 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 635.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $60.29 and a 1-year high of $80.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

