Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 5,189 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $303,000.

PEY stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

