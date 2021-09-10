Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 2.05% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter.

FDNI stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.97. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $57.26.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.