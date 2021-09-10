Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,263 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $129.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.93. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $130.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,983,442 shares of company stock worth $180,515,254. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.