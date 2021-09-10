Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 2,092 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $44.08 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average of $44.24.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.