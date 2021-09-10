Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 403,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,821 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 53,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $52.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.56.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

