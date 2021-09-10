Renew (LON:RNWH) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.54) price target on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 732.50 ($9.57).

Shares of LON RNWH opened at GBX 858 ($11.21) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £675.08 million and a PE ratio of 27.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 750.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 653.25. Renew has a 52-week low of GBX 410.25 ($5.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 889 ($11.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

