Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Million

Analysts expect Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) to post sales of $1.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the highest is $1.21 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full year sales of $2.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $2.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $32.24 million, with estimates ranging from $22.70 million to $41.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Renalytix AI.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Renalytix AI during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,130,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Renalytix AI by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Renalytix AI by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 97,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 63,541 shares in the last quarter. 16.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNLX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 87 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,648. Renalytix AI has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $834.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.59.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

